Cooling Centers Open as Temperatures Heat Up

The heat is cranking up over the next few days.

We should see temperatures climb into the 90s with high humidity through the end of the week. "Feels like" temperatures will be above 100 degrees.

Several cities and towns have opened cooling centers for those looking to get out of the heat.

Bloomfield

The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center

330 Park Avenue

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New London

New London Public Library

63 Huntington Street

First-floor meeting room

Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tolland

Tolland Public Library

21 Tolland Green

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vernon

Rockville Public Library

52 Union Street

Wednesday until 6 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Winchester

Town Hall

338 Main Street, Winsted

Francis P. Hicks Room, second floor

Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to noon

Blanche McCarthy Senior Center for seniors and disabled over age 55

80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted

For seniors and disabled over age 55

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.