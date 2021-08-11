Cooling Centers Open as Temperatures Heat Up

The heat is cranking up over the next few days.
We should see temperatures climb into the 90s with high humidity through the end of the week. "Feels like" temperatures will be above 100 degrees.
Several cities and towns have opened cooling centers for those looking to get out of the heat.
Bloomfield
- The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center
- 330 Park Avenue
- Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New London
- New London Public Library
- 63 Huntington Street
- First-floor meeting room
- Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tolland
- Tolland Public Library
- 21 Tolland Green
- Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vernon
- Rockville Public Library
- 52 Union Street
- Wednesday until 6 p.m.
- Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Winchester
- Town Hall
- 338 Main Street, Winsted
- Francis P. Hicks Room, second floor
- Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday 8 a.m. to noon
- Blanche McCarthy Senior Center for seniors and disabled over age 55
- 80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted
- For seniors and disabled over age 55
- Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Beardsley & Memorial Library
- 40 Munro Place, Winsted
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- (Beardsley & Memorial Library does not have an air conditioning system)