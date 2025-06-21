Connecticut

Cooling centers set to open in Connecticut during stretch of extreme heat

NBC 5 News

Dozens of cooling centers are set to open across the state this weekend as we begin a stretch of extreme heat on Sunday.

Most of Connecticut has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning ahead of possible heat index values up to 110 degrees. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Cooling centers are air-conditioned locations that provide relief to those in need during times of extreme heat. Infants and young children, seniors, people who work and exercise outside and those with physical illnesses may be particularly impacted by the heat.

  • Lebanon
    • Senior Center
      • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Middletown
    • City Hall Lobby
      • Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Middletown Police Department Lobby
      • 24 hours a day/7 days a week
    • Middletown Recreation Center Lobby
      • Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • Middletown Senior Center
      • Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Russell Library
      • Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen
      • Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Southington
    • Southington Public Library
      • Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Calendar House
      • Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Southington Police Department Lobby
      • Sunday starting at noon, Monday through Wednesday open when Calendar House and Library are closed
  • West Haven
    • Main Library
      • Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Ora Mason Branch Library
      • Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Robert Johnson Community Center
      • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Sunday & Holiday's
      • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a list of additional cooling centers or to find a cooling center near you, click here.

