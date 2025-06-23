Cooling shelters open for people looking to get out of the heat

That heat really is no joke, and some, like seniors and people experiencing homelessness, are more likely to be impacted by this weather.

There is only one way to describe today.

“It's hot,” Marilyn Deshields, the senior affairs chair at the New London Senior Center, said.

New London has three cooling shelters ready for people looking to lower the temperature, including the senior center.

Dozens of people were chilling out when we stopped by.

"I can put up with 65, 70. I don’t like when it’s too hot,” Jackie Walker, of New London, said.

Deshields said they’ll be ready for the days ahead.

"Plenty of cold water, to be able and sit and relax, be comfortable until the center closes,” Deshields said.

The New London Public Library is a cooling center today, too.

"Finding places that have air conditioning,” Mary Leonardi, of New London, said.

People are diving into a good book and dodging the heat.

"It’s harder, the older you get, the heat can do a number on you,” Leonardi said.

"If you're starting to feel symptoms of heat cramping or heat exhaustion, you're feeling lightheaded, you’re feeling a little nauseous, got a headache, get out of the heat,” Dr. Colin Huguenel, an emergency medicine physician at Hartford Hospital, said.

Huguenel notes that seniors should be extra mindful of the heat because medications can impact the ability to sweat, and mobility issues can limit the ability to get out of the hot weather.

He said on a hot day like Monday, there are a handful of people with heat illnesses coming to the emergency department.

Huguenel said going outside in the morning and the evening, and limiting your exertion, can all help prevent heat illness.

"Trying to seek refuge in shade still and staying well hydrated throughout the day as you're performing those activities, wearing lay, loose-fitting clothing,” Huguenel said.

You can see cooling shelters across the state here.