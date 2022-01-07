cornwall

Cornwall Castle Looks Like It's From a Storybook and It's for Sale

Cornwall Castle
Klemm Real Estate

Cornwall Castle looks like it is straight out of a storybook, with turrets, terraces and balconies.

Klemm Real Estate has listed the property for $6.5 million and said the chateau was the vision of New York socialite, Charlotte Bronson Hunnewell Martin.

The main 8,767 square foot residence is a 1920s European-style manor on more than 276 and a half acres that include brooks, ponds, and five waterfalls.

The main residence has seven bedrooms, five full baths, four half-baths and eight fireplaces.

The property also includes a heated pool with a spa, a four-bedroom gatehouse, a two-bedroom chauffeur/caretaker’s apartment, a stone pool house, a six-bay heated garage, a four-stall stable and a private licensed helipad.

The grounds include stone footbridges, courtyard fountains and an outdoor fireplace.

“Close your eyes and imagine yourself in a fairytale castle, this magical retreat can make all your dreams come true,” Maria Taylor, the co-listing agent of Klemm Real Estate, said in a news release about the property.

Learn more about the property and see more photos here.

