Coronavirus deaths in Connecticut are now just below 4,300 and hospitalizations continue to decline.

A total of 4,298 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state since the virus emerged.

Two fewer hospitalizations have been reported, bringing the state total to 122.

An additional 81 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, bringing total cases to 45,994.

An additional 6,576 tests have been performed, bringing Connecticut's total to 406,967.