The number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island has more than doubled, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday as she announced that the state is moving up its spring break.

The state has now seen 14 positive cases, up nine from Thursday, Raimondo said.

Instead of having spring break in April, it will be this coming week, Raimondo said, and she urged students and teachers to stay at home during that time, along with anyone who can work from home that week.

The state is also banning visitors to nursing homes — the elderly are considered at higher risk of catching the illness, now spreading throughout the United States after bringing China and Italy to a near-stand-still.

All people who've traveled abroad in the last two weeks will have to self-quarantine, as well.

Raimondo said she's asking childcare facilities to remain open.

"The mantra now is be serious," Raimondo said. "Don't panic, but take this seriously."

State Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said Friday that the nine additional confirmed cases include three pediatric cases. All nine are recovering at home, except one, who is in isolation.

Officials said one of the children lives in Rhode Island and attends day care in Mystic, Connecticut.

One of the new cases is a child who'd gotten an autograph from Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday during a press briefing at the White House.