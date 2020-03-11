Coronavirus Precautions, Increased Cleaning at Bradley Airport

While the spread of the coronavirus is prompting some people to rebook or cancel their flights, airports are ready for the passengers who do want to fly. Air travelers may notice some new precautionary measures at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Currently, passengers are not being screened for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), which operated Bradley.

As for if passengers should wear a mask while making their way through the terminal, airport authorities leave that decision up to the passenger themselves. Health officials are recommending surgical masks only for people already experiencing symptoms.

There are tactics that passengers can take to better protect themselves and their families, said the CAA. The measures, which come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), include washing your hands often, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, going to the restroom and before eating. Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the garbage, CDC officials recommend. They also urge people to stay at home if sick.

Bradley International Airport employees have increased how much they are cleaning and disinfecting with extra attention to restrooms, escalator handrails, elevators and seating areas. There are also additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal.

Passengers who are concerned about traveling by air may be able to cancel their flight by contacting their air carrier. The airline can assist customers with rebooking options and cancellation policies.

“The safety of our passengers and the entire Bradley International Airport community is of utmost importance to us,” wrote Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the CAA.

“At this time, Bradley International Airport is operating normally. However, we are prepared and ready to adjust our operations with the appropriate measures should the need arise. In the interim, we are actively engaged with all of our airport stakeholders about taking the necessary precautions and we have taken steps to enhance our cleaning and sanitization protocols,” Dillon added.