Correction Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Female Inmate

State police have arrested a correction officer accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at York Correctional Institute in East Lyme.

Detectives began an investigation in November 2020 after a second inmate reported seeing Correction Officer Wesley Applegate, 38, having sex with a 21-year-old inmate in the officer mess room.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The inmate initially denied having sex with Applegate, but later admitted the two briefly had sex in the officer mess. She also said she and Applegate had kissed in the past and engaged in other sexual activities over the course of the last year, according to police.

Applegate was tranferred to Corrigan Correctional Institute during the investigation so that he would not have any contact with female inmates.

He was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree sexual assault. He was held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.