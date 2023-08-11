Correction officer tried to bring drugs into prison: officials

A correction officer tried to bring drugs into the New Haven Correctional Center Tuesday and has been arrested, according to the state Department of Correction.

State police said Nicholas Kosa, 28, of Cheshire, has been charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell or dispense as well as criminal attempt to convey an unauthorized item into and a correctional institution.

The Department of Correction said they became aware of the possibility that the employee could be bringing drugs into the facility, searched him when he arrived and found drugs.

The officer was hired on Feb. 10 and is no longer employed by the Department of Correction as of Aug. 8, according to the department.

“I am extremely troubled to learn a staff member was arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into one of our correctional facilities,” Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement.

“We take the safety and security of everyone who enters our facilities extremely seriously. There is zero tolerance for any action that could place our facilities at risk. We will hold any individual who jeopardizes the safety and security of our operations accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The arrest of this one individual is in no way a reflection or indictment of the professionalism, dedication, and commitment the Department of Correction staff has to protect those under our supervision,” Quiros added.

Officials have not released information on the type of drugs they recovered.

Bond for Kosa was set at $750,000. He remains in custody, according to online court records.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 30.

The Department of Correction said its Security Division and Connecticut State Police are investigating.