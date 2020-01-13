Inmate death

Correctional Nurses Placed on Leave After Inmate Death

Empty Prison Cell Background
Two Department of Correction nurses are on leave after an inmate treated for a head wound was taken to a local emergency room and later died.

A DOC spokesperson said on Thursday at 12:59 a.m. Osborn Correctional Institute staff responded when the inmate, 36-year-old Jose Peralta, was found lying on his back on the floor of a dormitory area. Peralta was conscious at the time and taken to the infirmary for treatment, officials said. While there, his condition got worse and he was taken by ambulance to a local emergency room. He was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m.

DOC said after a review of the situation two correctional nurses were placed on administrative leave. Peralta's death remains under investigation.

Peralta was servicing a sentence for third-degree assault and third-degree burglary and had been in DOC custody since February 19, 2019.

