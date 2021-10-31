Costumed Runners Show Halloween Spirit at Middletown Race

Some people got into the Halloween spirit with a sprint…or with a run or walk too.

More than 600 runners were expected to work up a sweat in Middletown before lots of candy is distributed Sunday night.

The weather was the cherry on top for the Harvard Pilgrim Middletown 10k/5k, aptly called a “Bootiful Run.”

The race event was created for the whole family.

Kiddos will soon take off 🦸‍♀️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ It’s the kids race before the “BOOTiful” Harvard Pilgrim Middletown 10K/5K this morning #HappyHalloween2021 @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/epmicWCqUN — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) October 31, 2021

NBC Connecticut was there as costumed kids took off for the children’s race.

Halloween costumes were encouraged for all participants, who were also asked to donate a nonperishable food item to help neighbors in need.