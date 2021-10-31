Costumed Runners Show Halloween Spirit at Middletown Race

Some people got into the Halloween spirit with a sprint…or with a run or walk too.
More than 600 runners were expected to work up a sweat in Middletown before lots of candy is distributed Sunday night.
The weather was the cherry on top for the Harvard Pilgrim Middletown 10k/5k, aptly called a “Bootiful Run.”
The race event was created for the whole family.
NBC Connecticut was there as costumed kids took off for the children’s race.
Halloween costumes were encouraged for all participants, who were also asked to donate a nonperishable food item to help neighbors in need.