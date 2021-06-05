Coughlin Brothers Lead Amity Lacrosse to Undefeated Regular Season

Junior Jack Coughlin has played lacrosse with his younger brother Patrick his whole life. This year they became high school teammates for the first time at Amity and helped the Spartans finish the regular season undefeated.

Jack spent the first two years of high school athletic career at St. Joseph but decided to attend Amity this year to play with Patrick, a freshman in high school.

"The chemistry is unreal," said Jack Coughlin, who is committed to play college lacrosse at Navy. "We just have a lot of fun. We know what we're doing just like we're in the backyard and it's been awesome this year."

"It's been a surreal experience to play with him," added Patrick Coughlin. "We know each other's strengths, we know each other's weaknesses and we help each other out."

Patrick was diagnosed with epilepsy a couple of years ago, but he's been able to get to a good place now and he has also become a role model for others dealing with epilepsy.

"It was a struggle at first honestly, obviously having to deal with it, like being tired all the time but I've learned to deal with it and playing with it, I've overcome it," said Patrick. "It's awesome that people look up to me and I hope to continue to be a role model for young kids."

"He's a warrior. I give him all the credit in the world," said Jack. "He bounced back really hard and he's having a surreal season, showing everyone what he can do. I'm really proud of him."

It's already been a memorable season for the Coughlin brothers and for Amity lacrosse. Now their goal is to cap it off with a state championship.

"We've got great competition and we're looking to win," said Patrick.