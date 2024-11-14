Could Connecticut's drought impact your health? Doctor provides tips amid dry conditions

The ongoing drought conditions in Connecticut may increase the chances for people to develop drought-related illnesses.

Dr. Andrew Wong with Hartford Healthcare said there are a variety of illnesses that may arise from the drought since the dry air allows for more germs and allergens to stay alive.

“I've seen perfectly healthy patients in the office come in with bad sinus infections, walking pneumonia, even a few cases of e coli sepsis,” Dr. Wong said.

Dr. Wong explained these certain illnesses such as salmonella, e coli and the flu can develop due to the drought concentrating viruses and bacteria in water wells and reservoirs.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“When we have lower water reserves, it makes it more likely that a virus or bacteria become more concentrated in that drinking water,” said Dr. Wong.

Dr. Wong added the best thing people can do is try and stay as healthy as possible.

“Get enough rest, stay healthy, eat healthy, keeping a strong immune system is the best way to fight off any infections that might come up from the drought.”

In addition, he recommended people who collect rainwater should instead use bottled water during the drought, use mosquito dunks in order to prevent mosquito borne diseases, and for immunocompromised groups to thoroughly cook their meats and vegetables.