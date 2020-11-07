Elections 2020

‘Count Every Vote' Rally to be Held in Hartford

Activists in Philadelphia with a 'Count Every Vote' sign

A 'count every vote' march and rally is set to take place in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Community organizers in Connecticut will join essential workers, union members, voters, and elected officials to demand that every vote is counted both here and across the country.

The noon event will take place on the north side steps of the State Capitol Building.

Local

new haven 44 mins ago

Man in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

Wethersfield 1 hour ago

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes Lane on I-91 North in Wethersfield

Days after the election, the U.S. presidential race remains up in the air as several key battle states continue to count ballots.

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump's campaign announced they were issuing lawsuits to several swing states, but organizers in Connecticut say they hope to send the unified message that it is the "voters decide the outcome of the election – not the candidates, not the political parties, not even the President."

This article tagged under:

Elections 2020Count Every Vote
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us