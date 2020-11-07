‘Count Every Vote' Rally to be Held in Hartford

A 'count every vote' march and rally is set to take place in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Community organizers in Connecticut will join essential workers, union members, voters, and elected officials to demand that every vote is counted both here and across the country.

The noon event will take place on the north side steps of the State Capitol Building.

Days after the election, the U.S. presidential race remains up in the air as several key battle states continue to count ballots.

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump's campaign announced they were issuing lawsuits to several swing states, but organizers in Connecticut say they hope to send the unified message that it is the "voters decide the outcome of the election – not the candidates, not the political parties, not even the President."