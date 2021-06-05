west haven

Couple Arrested After Being Accused of Selling Drugs Out of West Haven Business

Police have arrested a couple that is accused of selling oxycodone pills from a business in West Haven.

Officials said Ronald and Louise Martone allegedly sold prescription oxycodone pills illegally from a local business called Louise's Homemade Food and Baked Goods located at 4 Ocean Ave.

A months-long investigation revealed that the owner, Louise, and her husband, Ronald, were selling drugs out of the business, according to police.

Officials executed a search warrant at the business on June 4 and Louise was taken into custody without incident. During the search, officers saw oxycodone pills and cash.

Ronald later turned himself in at police headquarters, according to officials.

Louise faces charges including sale of narcotics and illegal sale of prescription drugs. Ronald faces charges including conspiracy to commit sale of narcotics and conspiracy to commit illegal sale of prescription drugs.

