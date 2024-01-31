Couple found inside Hamden home died of murder-suicide: police

Police said that the two people found dead inside of a home in Hamden earlier this month died of murder-suicide.

Police said officers responded to a residence on Hampton Road on Jan. 15 to check on someone and found two people dead.

Authorities determined that the two people found dead were married. The woman has been identified as 76-year-old Patricia Petrini and the man was identified as 80-year-old Francis Petrini.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Patricia died of a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide. Francis died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The detective division is investigating and police said the incident appears to be isolated.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Joseph Venditto at 203-230-8247.