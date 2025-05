This Mother's Day is extra special for a couple from East Hartford who welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday.

Baby Lukka was born at Hartford Hospital at 1:48 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds.

His parents, Norma and Jaizeek, say "he is the best Mother's Day gift!"

Lukka is Norma and Jaizeek's first child.

Congratulations and Happy Mother's Day!