Court approves $5 million Stone Academy settlement

The Superior Court has approved the $5 million settlement with Stone Academy and its owners to resolve claims the state and former students filed after the for-profit nursing school abruptly closed campuses two years ago.

The decision was handed down on Thursday morning, a day after a fairness hearing was held.

In February 2023, Stone Academy announced that it was closing all three campuses across the state after more than 150 years of operation.

Attorney General William Tong’s office has accused the owners of the former school of siphoning millions of dollars and leaving students with unfulfilled promises.

“Stone Academy was a rip-off. Today, its leaders are being held accountable, and its students will see millions of dollars in compensation for the time and money they invested in an education they never received. We remain committed to the Stone students, and will continue to support them in seeking additional relief — including loan forgiveness, potential state aid, and new training — to provide every remedy possible,” Tong said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office said the settlement resolves all claims filed by the state, including those against Career Training Specialists LLC d/b/a Stone Academy, Paier College of Art, Inc., and Joseph Bierbaum, and all claims by the Ridenhour private class action against Stone Academy, Joseph Bierbaum, and Creative Career Trust, and against the State.

Specific compensation to individual impacted students will be determined through the private class action process, according to the attorney general’s office.

Officials said the state will not retain any of the $5 million, aside from $150,000, which will be used to help Stone students prepare for exit exams.

“This is a full and final settlement of all matters, not only the class action case, but the state's case for any civil and regulatory or any other claims,” James Healy, the attorney for Stone Academy, said on Wednesday.

The settlement also outlines measures to help impacted students complete their education and professional exams, including remedial programs and the potential for students to complete their studies through Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, according to the attorney general’s office, and the Department of Public Health will end licensure investigations based solely on a nurse’s attendance at Stone Academy.

Bierbaum will be barred from employment anywhere in higher education for five years and Stone Academy’s former owners and officers, if they seek to open, own or operate any other for-profit schools in Connecticut, must notify the Office of the Attorney General, according to the office.

The Office of the Attorney General has also petitioned the United States Department of Education to discharge student loan debt related to Stone Academy.

They said they are also working with students and their counsel in the class action to seek state legislation this session to enable additional reimbursements of out-of-pocket tuition costs incurred by Stone Academy students, as well as support to help former Stone students obtain careers in healthcare.