Court Documents Reveal New Details in Case of Mom Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old

Court documents are revealing new information in the case of the mother of a 3-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Manchester and later died.

That mother, 30-year-old Alesha Cain, has been charged with manslaughter, assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons. She was arraigned Monday.

The investigation began when police were called to an apartment on Oakland Street on November 26, 2020, around 2:45 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they said they began resuscitative efforts on the 3-year-old boy. The child was transported to Connecticut Children's and was later pronounced dead, police said.

In the arrest warrant, police said that Cain told them the child fell from the top bunk of the bed that night but that he was fine until she came in to check on him later. Investigators noted that the child had bruises on his face and legs and was cold to the touch when they arrived. Police also found blood on the victim's bed, comforter and pillows.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found the cause of death to be blunt injuries to the head, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The report stated that it was unlikely the victim would have received that type of injury from a fall from a bunk bed.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators uncovered numerous text messages Cain allegedly sent to others complaining about the child. Some described using violence, making reference to times Cain allegedly slapped or beat the child.

The messages also discuss wanting to be rid of the child, and that she was looking forward to sending him back to live with his grandmother.

Investigators said the Department of Children and Families was involved with the family and that Cain had a history of drug use.

Bond was set at $650,000 and Cain remains in custody.

Her next court date is June 7.