DCF

Court Ends Consent Decree Imposed on DCF in 1991

Connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont was joined by Attorney General William Tong and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes Thursday afternoon to discuss the end to the consent decree imposed on DCF for more than three decades.

The Juan F. Consent Decree stems from a 1991 settlement between the state and plaintiffs who alleged dangerous and unlawful policies that DCF was not providing adequate protective services for children in Connecticut.

The decree included federal court oversight of DCF.

Federal Judge Stefan Underhill ruled DCF has met and sustained the measures put in place by the lawsuit settlement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“This is a great day for Connecticut, and I could not be prouder of the staff at the Department of Children and Families,” Gov. Lamont said. “Each and every day they support families and partner with communities to ensure the safety and well-being of children. Moving forward, we expect to continue the high standards of best case practice our children and families deserve.”

This article tagged under:

DCF
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us