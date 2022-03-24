Court Ends Consent Decree Imposed on DCF in 1991

Gov. Ned Lamont was joined by Attorney General William Tong and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes Thursday afternoon to discuss the end to the consent decree imposed on DCF for more than three decades.

The Juan F. Consent Decree stems from a 1991 settlement between the state and plaintiffs who alleged dangerous and unlawful policies that DCF was not providing adequate protective services for children in Connecticut.

The decree included federal court oversight of DCF.

Federal Judge Stefan Underhill ruled DCF has met and sustained the measures put in place by the lawsuit settlement.

“This is a great day for Connecticut, and I could not be prouder of the staff at the Department of Children and Families,” Gov. Lamont said. “Each and every day they support families and partner with communities to ensure the safety and well-being of children. Moving forward, we expect to continue the high standards of best case practice our children and families deserve.”