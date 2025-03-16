Court upholds decision for UI to pay $2 million a year for not cleaning up power plant

A judge says United Illuminating will have to pay $2 million annually for not cleaning up English Station, an abandoned power plant in New Haven.

This is the culmination of years and back and forth between the state and UI about remediating the spot.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, imposed a $2 million annual penalty against UI in 2023. UI then appealed it, but this week, a judge upheld PURA’s decision.

In the ruling, the court finds that UI hasn't complied with its commitment to clear contamination from the nearly 100-year-old power plant.

“Finally, the court finds that there is substantial evidence in the record supporting PURA's conclusion that UI has not complied with its commitment to clean up the English Station site,” it reads.

Attorney General William Tong is reacting positively.

“Every day that English Station remains a contaminated eyesore is a slap in the face to the State of Connecticut and New Haven families. This decision leaves no room for doubt—United Illuminating is obligated to remediate English Station, they haven’t, and now they must confront the serious consequences of their failures,” said Tong in a statement.

It's a development New Haven resident and advocate Gabriela Campos says she hopes prompts UI to make more progress, faster.

"One can hope maybe my grandchildren will see a clean English Station,” said Campos. “I’m glad the state is doing something, I’m hopeful, but you know, I think most of us in Fair Haven aren't going to hold our breath,” she said.

This update has been decades in the making. In 1992, the plant closed. In 2015, there was an agreement for UI and its new partner to clean it up by 2019. In 2023, neighborhood advocates gathered and encouraged UI to get cleaning.

In a 2024 press conference, the state said that UI has spent no more than $20 million on recovery.

UI told NBC Connecticut in 2023 they would continue working with leaders to refine the project schedule and cost estimates.

UI tells us they have no comment on this development.

This ruling is part of a broader rate case which PURA rejected the majority of UIs request.

