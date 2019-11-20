Court Decision Paves Way for Downtown North Development

Hartford has taken another step forward in the process to develop the area surrounding Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

In July, a jury ruled the city was justified in firing developer Centerplan in 2016 after the company missed the deadline to complete the park.

The developer argued they didn’t finish on time because of last minute changes made by the city. Centerplan sued the City of Hartford for wrongfully terminating its contract, leaving the land around the park in limbo.

Following that July ruling, Hartford asked a judge to dismiss the liens on the property. That request was granted, and Wednesday a state appellate court denied Centerplan’s appeal of that ruling.

The mayor’s office said the ruling clears the way to build around the ballpark.

Mayor Luke Bronin has said the plan for five parcels of surface parking around the park would be for mixed-use development, including residential, retail and a grocery store, around the ballpark.

“We are in the final stages of negotiating a development agreement with RMS Companies, and this decision fully clears the way forward,” Bronin said in a media release. “We are looking forward to pursuing the vision for Downtown North that was always promised to Hartford residents. We made a tough call three years ago to fire the developer we inherited and protect taxpayers, and it is a big win for the City of Hartford to now open a new chapter. I want to again thank our entire legal team and city staff who have worked hard to put us in this position.”