Coventry man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of dog

A man has been arrested in connection to the apparent deadly killing of a dog in Coventry last week.

The Coventry Police Department said a dog owner requested that their dog be killed because it had an aggressive temperament.

It happened on Oct. 24. Investigators arrested Anthony Demitraszek as a result of their investigation.

Demitraszek faces animal cruelty charges and is due in court on Nov. 5.

Police said they expect to make additional arrests and their investigation remains ongoing.