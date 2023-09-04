Coventry parents planning for potential bus driver strike on Tuesday

Parents in Coventry are making plans to ensure their kids find a way to get to school Tuesday.

“I have just told work that I will more than likely just be a little bit late until the bus strike is cleared up whenever that is,” said Jared Tobias.

Bus drivers for the Coventry School District are set to strike starting Tuesday. According to a representative from Teamsters, the union representing the bus drivers, it is stalled contract negotiations between the union and M&J Transport Inc, the owner of the buses, that is cause for the strike.

“One-hundred-percent yeah, it's weird because we had that first week to feel what it was like to have a bus and now, we have to brace for Tuesday where we have no bus," said Tobias.

The school district is encouraging parents to walk or drive their students to school and staff will be available for early drop offs and late pick-ups.

Student absences will be excused while the strike is taking place and school officials say there will be opportunities to make up work.

Parents Monday said they appreciate some accommodations while they figure out the best way to get their kids to school.

“It’s probably going to be a balance between me and my other half, she might drop him off, I might drop him off, she might pick him up, I might pick him up,” said Zack Pandolfo.

Some parents said they are planning carpools, walking to school, or just plan to drop off.

Coventry police said they are increasing patrols ahead of the Tuesday drop off to assist with any traffic troubles and to ensure anyone that is walking to school can do so safely.

Others are working out details with their jobs, warning they may have to come in late while the strike continues or jump back back to a hybrid work model.

“I guess that’s one good thing from covid, we still have that flexiblity,” said Krissie Dennis, “but it's definitely tough when you are trying to work from home and try to take care of some rambunctious children in the house.”

Dennis is grateful her family has some flexibility. She said she feels for parents that don’t. She said she hopes the contract negotiations are quick and smooth, but not at the expense of the drivers.

“Obviously we want to make sure that the people that are taking care of our kids and driving them are obviously getting what they need out of these negotiations.” Said Dennis.

NBC CT reached out again to M&J Transport Inc, Teamsters, and the school district for the latest on the negotiations, but we have not yet heard back.

The Bolton School District is also warning of impacts from the strike. Their bus drivers are also contracted through M&J Transport inc, and though they are contracted through 2026, the drivers could strike in solidarity with Coventry.