Coventry parents prepare to take children to school with bus driver strike looming

Parents in Coventry are making plans right now as a possible strike means no buses to take kids to school next week. The school district is warning parents about that possibility.

“It’s definitely an anxious feeling. I’m really concerned how my child is going to get to school every day," Christine McMahon said.

It's a concern McMahon and other parents in Coventry are dealing with. Coventry public schools warned about a looming bus driver strike starting after Labor Day.

“I had to start planning immediately for different coverage for the morning route,” she said.

Teamsters Local 671, the union representing bus drivers, has been in negotiations with M&J Bus Inc. which provides transportation to Coventry schools. No agreement has been reached yet and the union said they’re prepared to strike starting Tuesday.

The Teamsters said current driver pay “doesn’t meet area standards." Meanwhile, parents are figuring out plans.

“If you’re a parent and you don’t have a flexible job, it’s going to be a hassle,” parent Treese Hugener said.

The school district said parents are being encouraged to drive or walk their children to school with staff available for early drop-offs and late pickups.

“It’s going to be a lot of traffic in town because there’s only so many roads to schools and you have a middle school and high school connected,” Hugener said.

Parents said they hope an agreement can be reached soon.

“Bus drivers have to work very hard for what they do so I hope they’re able to get what they’re looking for in terms of their contract,” Hugener said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to M&J Bus Inc. bus incorporated but didn’t hear back.

The Bolton school district said they could be impacted by the strike as their drivers are with the same company and could strike as a show of support.