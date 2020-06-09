Coventry Police Sgt. Accused of Sending Inappropriate Messages to Underage Girl Resigns

A Coventry police sergeant who was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to an underage girl in 2012 and 2013 has resigned from the police department. That girl is now an adult and no criminal charges were ever filed.

Sgt. Michael Hicks resigned on Monday, the day before he was supposed to speak with the police chief amid an internal investigation according to Coventry police.

Coventry’s police chief previously said a complaint was filed against Sgt. Michael Hicks in September 2019 and the department notified the State’s Attorney’s Office of the complaint and alleged conduct.

Because of the criminal investigation, the Coventry Police Department held off on an internal investigation so the criminal investigation could proceed at the state level, according to the police department.

In late April, the state’s attorney’s office notified town representatives that it would not be pursing criminal conduct against Hicks and allowed the town to initiate a full internal affairs investigation, according to police.

That investigation started on April 20.

Hicks had been directed to attend an interview with Chief Mark Palmer Palmer on June 9, according to police. But he notified the chief on Monday that he would resign.

Because of the resignation, the Internal Affairs investigation has been concluded, according to police.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Hicks through Facebook in January, but his page has since been deleted. His father told NBC Connecticut over the phone at the time that he did not expect his son to want to speak with us.