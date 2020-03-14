parade

COVID-19 Cancels St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is a few days away and many communities across our state have cancelled their celebrations because of concerns about the coronavirus.

One family from Moodus didn't realize Hartford's parade had been cancelled and they were all decked out to celebrate.

"I went to the store to buy more because this is a tradition, this is what we do every year, you know we come out, we're all dressed up, we're not even Irish but we love it and to come out in CVS while I have all this stuff in my hands, the parade's cancelled," said Megan Desorbo of Moodus.

Despite the nice weather, it was a very quiet day in the capitol city as people take precautions against the virus.

Local businesses still went forward with the celebration despite there being no parade.

