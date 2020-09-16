COVID-19 Case Reported at Silas Deane Middle School in Wethersfield

A member of the Wethersfield Public Schools community from Silas Deane Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday.

That person was last at Silas Deane on Friday, Sept. 11 and will remain home in quarantine for 14 days, according to a letter from Superintendent Michael Emmett. No other students or staff have reported any symptoms, and all close contacts will be notified on what steps should be taken.

The district is working with the Central Connecticut Health District.

Wednesday, which was a full remote learning day of the district, all buildings, including Silas Deane Middle School, were cleaned and disinfected, officials said. All schools will reopen Thursday for Cohort Two, while Cohort One will learn remotely.