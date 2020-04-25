COVID-19: NBC CT Wants to Know ‘What’s On Your Mind?’

These last several weeks have been a struggle; and we feel it, too. The coronavirus crisis is causing stress, financial uncertainty and real fear about our health.

In these difficult times, we are also hearing - and telling - some incredible stories of courage strength and survival.

Now, NBC Connecticut wants to know more about how you and your family are getting through this.

What's On Your Mind? Call us at (860) 880-2844.

You may want to offer a ‘thank you’ to workers on the front lines or tell us how you and your kids are figuring out work and school at home. Tell us your concerns about unemployment or if you or someone you know has gotten sick with COVID-19. What you share with us is up to you.

Call (860) 880-2844 and leave a message letting us know What's On Your Mind?

We hope you are staying safe - and we hope to hear from you today.

