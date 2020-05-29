COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site to Open in Hartford

A COVID-19 rapid testing site, the second in the state, is opening in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Rep. John B. Larson announced Friday that the site, run by CVS Health, will open at the Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center at 30 Pope Park Drive. It will be staffed by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic.

Testing will be available to the public by appointment, at no cost. To schedule a slot, patients can call Hartford 311 at 860-757-9311, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a same-day appointment.

“This is the second rapid testing site in Connecticut, and it will be an important part of the testing toolbox as our city and region move towards a responsible reopening,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a statement. “This is also the fourth CVS Health testing site in Hartford, and we are very grateful for CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in our community. We’re proud to support this testing site by taking appointments directly through Hartford 311, which we hope will give residents even easier access to these tests. We need to embrace testing as a regular part of life for the foreseeable future, and sites like this one will make it quick, easy, and safe for every resident.”

Testing, particularly in more vulnerable communities, is a key factor in how the state assesses how it can reopen.

“Working with partners like the City of Hartford is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to increase access to COVID-19 testing,” said David Casey, the chief diversity officer at CVS Health, said in a statement.