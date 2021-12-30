COVID-19 Testing in Stonington Limited This Afternoon: Ledge Light

Ledge Light Health District said COVID-19 testing in Stonington will be limited this afternoon.

“As we have seen across the state and country, the demand for COVID testing has exceeded capacity in our region,” Ledge Light Health District said in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

They said the lab is still processing samples collected last week and is restricting the number of samples it is collecting this week.

Testing events have been closed much earlier than the published end times and far fewer people have been able to be tested because of it. “We understand and share the frustration our community members are experiencing and agree that testing capacity needs to be increased. We appreciate everyone's understanding and support for the team staffing the testing events, who have no control over the current circumstances,” Ledge Light Health District said in a statement.

Find more information or other available testing locations in Southeastern Connecticut here.