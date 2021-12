A COVID-19 testing site in Stamford has closed for the day after pausing multiple times due to reaching vehicle capacity on Sunday.

City officials said the COVID-19 testing site at Cove Island Park is closed for the rest of the day Sunday.

Prior to closing, the site paused several times because vehicle capacity was reached.

Here is a list of where you can get a free COVID-19 test in Connecticut.