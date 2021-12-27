COVID-19 Testing Site in Waterford Moved to High School This Week

The COVID-19 testing site in Waterford has been moved for this week.

Officials said drive-thru testing will be conducted temporarily at Waterford High School on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Drivers must enter from Miner Lane at the back of the school. Signs will direct you once on the school's property.

Anyone who tries to enter the high school from Rope Ferry Road will not be able to get into the testing area, city officials said.

The site was moved away from the town library and to the high school due to demand, according to police.