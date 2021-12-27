Waterford

COVID-19 Testing Site in Waterford Moved to High School This Week

NBC Connecticut

The COVID-19 testing site in Waterford has been moved for this week.

Officials said drive-thru testing will be conducted temporarily at Waterford High School on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Drivers must enter from Miner Lane at the back of the school. Signs will direct you once on the school's property.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone who tries to enter the high school from Rope Ferry Road will not be able to get into the testing area, city officials said.

The site was moved away from the town library and to the high school due to demand, according to police.

This article tagged under:

WaterfordcoronavirusCOVID-19 testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us