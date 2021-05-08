COVID-19 Vaccine Available at UConn Graduation

It's a big day for students at the University of Connecticut where commencement starts today. But, diplomas aren't the only thing being given out there as students and their families are invited to get a COVID-19 vaccine right next door at the mass vaccination site.

The ceremonies will be held in-person at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The graduation ceremony will happen inside of the stadium, but right next door in the runway area, the COVID-19 vaccine will be given out at the mass vaccination site. All UConn students and their guests are invited to get the shot.

Today's ceremony kicks off a series of several in-person commencement ceremonies that will take place over the course of the next five days. The school is doing it with safety in mind.

It's not just the class of 2021 being celebrated, but also the class of 2020. Last year, those students had a virtual ceremony because of the pandemic so this is their chance to also have an in-person graduation.

UConn is also hosting a virtual commencement ceremony that will bring the entire class of 2021 together.

The U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona will deliver the address at today's ceremony.