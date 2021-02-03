COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set Up at Waterbury Magnet School, Mobile Clinics to Start Next Week

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been set up at a magnet school in Waterbury and the city's mayor says they plan to start doing mobile popup vaccine clinics starting next week.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary says the city has a goal to have infrastructure in place to do 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines a week.

Right now, the city has the staff and volunteers, along with the local health department and leadership, but what they're missing is that they aren't getting into the hard to reach neighborhoods, he said.

Starting next week, the city will be doing mobile popup vaccination clinics and will be going to senior buildings downtown. While there, the city plans to register everyone in the buildings. As each person becomes eligible for the vaccine, O'Leary said the city will reach out to get them an appointment.

After the senior buildings are taken care of, he said they plan to go to apartment complexes to vaccine some people who may not be able to get to vaccination sites.

Governor Ned Lamont visited the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Waterbury Arts Magnet School on Wednesday. He said some people find computer set ups, 211 and 311 to be complicated when it comes to getting the vaccine. He said the best thing to do is to go to elderly housing and congregate housing to bring the vaccine to them.

Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin echoed what O'Leary and Lamont said and added that this is an example of what true partnership looks like.

The clinic is a joint venture between the City of Waterbury and Saint Mary's Hospital.