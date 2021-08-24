COVID Clinics Being Offered as Freshmen Move Into Some State Schools Today

First year students are moving in at some state schools today, but due to COVID-19, it may look a little different than in past years.

The campus at Central Connecticut State University was closed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Henri. Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University were also closed because of the storm and pushed their move-in date to today.

All students attending Connecticut state colleges and universities are required to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the schools are providing vaccine clinics.

The clinic at Central is outside of the student center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and the clinic at Southern is outside of Schwartz Hall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The CSCU Board of Regents decided at a June meeting to require the vaccine for students participating in classes or activities on campus.

At the time, they heard from several faculty members.

“I am here to beg you to vote in favor of mandating vaccines for every person on campus. I am asking this for personal reasons. I have two children at home age 7 and 10 and they can't get the vaccine," said Julia Blau, an associate professor at CCSU.

“I love my job and I don't want to have to die because of it and I don't want anyone else to go through what I had to go through these past 15 months,” added Dr. Jessica Kraybill, a professor at Western Connecticut State University.

The colleges and universities are allowing medical and non-medical vaccine exemptions. Students just have to fill out a request form.