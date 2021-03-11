Covid-Related Grants Headed to Restaurants

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are headed through a grant program to some hard-hit restaurants during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Jim Parrott found out his business in New Hartford received a $5,000 grant.

Since operating in the pandemic has not been easy, the cash could make a big difference at The Parrott Delaney Tavern.

“Well it’s great because there’s bills. I mean I do want to get some money to the landlord. Like I said he's been great to us so we need to get him money. We're on payment plans with every other possible bill you could do. So I’d like to get everyone who has been good to us use that up and get that out to those people,” said Parrott.

All told 92 restaurants across the state were selected for grants.

It comes from a relief fund program backed by DoorDash and the Connecticut Restaurant Association, whose executive director Scott Dolch wrote in part:

“It is our hope that this grant along, with other funding from the state and federal resources, will help our state's restaurants keep their doors open, keep employees working, and keep serving customers while they continue to recover from this pandemic."

Parrott says they’ve also survived with PPP money, extra tips from customers and donations to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“Just to help him out. I mean look at all the grief they’re going through,” said John Steele, a customer of the tavern.

The newest grant checks should be mailed out next week, exactly one year after the state shut down in-person dining.

Those Covid rules continue to be relaxed and there is optimism for better days ahead.

“We’re just looking forward to nice weather and getting back outside and doing the shows,” said Parrott.

We’re told in this first wave grants went to some of the hardest hit restaurants in all eight counties in the state.