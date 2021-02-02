COVID Vaccination Center Reopens in East Hartford After Storm

The aftermath of Monday’s massive nor’easter wasn’t stopping James Bergeron from being among the first to get vaccinated this afternoon at the community health COVID-19 vaccination center at the Pratt & Whitney runway. The 86 year-old came all the way from Newtown and said a little snow wouldn’t stand between him and the potentially lifesaving shot.

“It could be a death sentence for many of us at our age, so they’re more prone to having a vaccination if they can get it,” said Bergeron.

The runway at one of the state’s largest vaccination sites was clear and crews had it back up and running at noon Tuesday, a day after being shut down when Monday’s snowstorm made administering vaccinations at the outdoor site impossible.

Organizers from Community Health Center say they started making contingency plans for the snow last weekend, contacting patients and rescheduling appointments. They say it was critical to reopen Tuesday.

“I think everyone is extremely enthusiastic about getting their vaccine and we see very little cancellation of appointments. Most people who have a vaccine appointment come to their vaccine appointment and they’re very excited to get it," said Leslie Gianelli of Community Health Center Inc.

Just about 130 people received the vaccine at the East Hartford site Tuesday. That number is expected to increase to a daily average of about 1,500 vaccines administered daily.

Marquis Wilkins also got vaccinated. He and his family own a medical transport company. He says he had initial hesitancy but kept his appointment to do his part to help get COVID-19 under control and to eventually return to life as we used to all know it.

“I get the anxiety. But just go get it done. Come back for the two weeks, see how you feel and go from there. I’m ready to come out the house,” said Wilkins.

Vaccinations at the East Hartford site are only available by appointment for people in eligible categories.