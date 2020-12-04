Bethlehem

Cow Rescued After Fall Into Swimming Pool in Bethlehem

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cow took a plunge into the cold water in a swimming pool in Bethlehem on Thursday night and firefighters came to the rescue.

Photo from Bethlehem Firefighters Association

The cow escaped its pen, fell through the cover of an inground swimming pool and was trapped, according to the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene at 10:46 p.m. and firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits went into the pool, cut the cow free from the cover and assisted it in swimming to the shallow end. Then other firefighters used ropes and slings to help the cow climb the steps out of the pool.

The animal was not hurt and is back with its owners.

