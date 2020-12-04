Cow Rescued After Fall Into Swimming Pool in Bethlehem

A cow took a plunge into the cold water in a swimming pool in Bethlehem on Thursday night and firefighters came to the rescue.

The cow escaped its pen, fell through the cover of an inground swimming pool and was trapped, according to the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene at 10:46 p.m. and firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits went into the pool, cut the cow free from the cover and assisted it in swimming to the shallow end. Then other firefighters used ropes and slings to help the cow climb the steps out of the pool.

The animal was not hurt and is back with its owners.