Coyote euthanized after reported encounters at Wilton park

A coyote has been euthanized after police received multiple reports of encounters at Schenck's Island in Wilton.

The police department said people reported that the coyote appeared to be acting abnormally. As a result, the park was temporarily closed to the public.

Animal control was able to find the coyote, and they said the animal was displaying symptoms consistent with rabies.

Authorities said the coyote was ultimately euthanized and taken from the property.

