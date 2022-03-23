‘Crafts for a Cause': Stonington Children Fundraising to Help Young Ukrainian Refugees

Stonington fifth graders, Ava Dupont and Peyton Jones, are fundraising to help children in Ukraine who have fled their homes as the Russian invasion continues.

"If this ever happened to me or you I think it would be really hard," said Dupont, a 10-year-old who attends Deans Mill School. "It's heartbreaking and I don't want to see other kids go through that."

According to UNICEF, more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees since the invasion began.

"We know they are going through a hard time and we want to help," said Jones, who also attends Deans Mill School.

The friends decided to put their crafting skills to use. They created a fundraiser selling handmade bookmarks.

"Because they are easy to make and a lot of people like them," said Jones.

What started out as a small effort, quickly grew. Word of the fundraiser spread around town. Children who attend multiple schools from across the region started making bookmarks and donating them to the cause.

"It got really big and the whole community wanted to help," said Jones.

Town Hall and Stonington Human Services even got involved as pick-up/drop-off locations for children who wanted to help.

"It is such an inspiration to see how two people can make such a big difference," said Danielle Chesebrough, first selectman of Stonington.

So far the girls have raised more than $6,000 and they don't plan on stopping any time soon.

"We will stick with them and we are in this together," said Dupont.

All of the money raised will be donated to a group of people that is helping refugees in Poland.

Dupont and Jones are selling bookmarks at The Velvet Mill on Saturday March 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will also have tables at Mystic businesses Randall Realtors and Grass & Bone during the Mystic Irish Parade on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.