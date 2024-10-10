Crane hits bridge on I-91 North in Enfield, causing heavy traffic delays

A crane mounted to a truck struck a bridge on Interstate 91 North in Enfield Thursday morning, taking down a highway sign, according to state police.

The crane struck the Route 190 overpass just prior to Exit 47W around 9:15 a.m.

The sign came down and hit another vehicle, state police said. There were no injuries.

The collision damaged metal and concrete bridge supports. DOT engineers were inspecting the damage Thursday afternoon.

The right three of four lanes are closed and it is causing heavy traffic delays on the northbound side of I-91.