Rocky Hill

Crash Brings Down Wires, Closes Roads in Rocky Hill

A crash has brought down wires and closed multiple roads in Rocky Hill on Sunday.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of West Street and Gilbert Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

There are wires down and power outages are reported as a result of the crash, police added.

West Street is closed at Capital Boulevard and Pearl Lane and Gilbert Avenue is closed at Butternut Lane, according to police. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. There's no estimate for when the roads will reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

