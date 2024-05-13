Thief steals car after crashing into it on purpose in South Windsor: police

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of crashing into a car on purpose to steal it.

They said a 20-year-old Agawam, Massachusetts man and a woman rear-ended the victim’s car on Chapel Street, near Route 5, in April.

When the driver got out to check the damage to her car, the suspect jumped in and took off, police said.

The vehicle was found a month later in West Hartford after it was sold on social media, according to police.

Investigators worked backward and identified the suspect.

He was charged with larceny in a motor vehicle and released to the Hampden County Correctional Center on a $25,000 surety bond.

He is due in Manchester Superior Court on May 29.