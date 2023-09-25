Plainville

Crash shuts down I-84 West in Plainville

CT DOT

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least two other vehicles shut down I-84 West in Plainville Monday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area where I-84 and Route 72 briefly merge by Exit 33, according to state police.

One lane of Route 72 was open, police said.

There were no serious injuries.

This article tagged under:

Plainville
