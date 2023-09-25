Crash shuts down I-84 West in Plainville

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least two other vehicles shut down I-84 West in Plainville Monday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the area where I-84 and Route 72 briefly merge by Exit 33, according to state police.

One lane of Route 72 was open, police said.

There were no serious injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.