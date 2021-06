A crash involving a car and moped is causing a road closure on New Britain Avenue in Hartford Sunday night.

Police said the road is closed between Oliver Street and Dart Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Temporary road closure on New Britain Avenue between Oliver Street and Dart Street due to car/moped collision. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rLPUcfdQPK — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 28, 2021

It is unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.