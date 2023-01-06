meriden

Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden

Interstate 691 in Meriden on January 6 2023
Connecticut Department of Transportation

There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning.

The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org.

The scene is clear. No additional information was available.

