Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden

There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning.
The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org.
The scene is clear. No additional information was available.
