Three cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford and serious injuries are reported, according to state police.

CT Travel Smart is reporting that the crash happened between exits 55 and 54.

The three center lanes are closed and the highway is backed up for about a mile, between exits 57 and 55.