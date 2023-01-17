One Injured in Crash on I-91 North in New Haven

One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 91 North in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

State police said the crash happened between the exit 6 and 7 ramps around 12:06 p.m.

EMS and the firefighters responded and state police said possible serious injuries have been reported.

The left and center lanes have been shut down for the investigation.

State police ask anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.