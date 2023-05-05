Crash Causing Issues on Ramp from I-95 to I-91 in New Haven

A dump truck has rolled over in New Haven and the ramp from Interstate 95 South to Interstate 91 North is closed.

The exit 48 ramp from I-95 South to I-91 North is closed after a dump truck overturned, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation says a crash has also closed the right lane of the exit 48 ramp from I-95 North to I-91 North.

Traffic is being diverted off the Exit 2 off ramp, according to state police.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported, they said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.

There was no other information immediately available.